Three ‘supermoons’ are still expected this year

The next supermoon is expected in September, following by subsequent occurrences in October and November.

August 21, 2024 - 1:59 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Monday’s supermoon was the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

