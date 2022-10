The Iola High School graduating classes of 1972, 1977, 1982 and 1987 organized floats during Saturday’s Farm-City Days parade. The IHS alumni threw candy, waved to the crowd and cheered as they made their way through the parade route, proving they still got spirit, yes they do. How ‘bout you?

The Iola High School Class of 1972. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Iola High School Class of 1982. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register