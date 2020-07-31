Menu Search Log in

Biblesta a no-go

Biblesta organizers announced Friday they are calling off the 2020 celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest in a string of fall festivals canceled because of the coronavirus threat.

July 31, 2020 - 4:02 PM

"Jonah and the Whale," one of the iconic elements of Humboldt's Biblesta Celebration. Register file photo

HUMBOLDT — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another cherished fall festival in Allen County.

Biblesta, Humboldt’s one-of-a-kind celebration of the Bible, announced via Facebook Thursday this year’s parade has been canceled.

The announcement came “with a heavy heart,” organizers posted.

