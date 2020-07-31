Biblesta a no-go

HUMBOLDT — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another cherished fall festival in Allen County.
Biblesta, Humboldt’s one-of-a-kind celebration of the Bible, announced via Facebook Thursday this year’s parade has been canceled.
The announcement came “with a heavy heart,” organizers posted.
