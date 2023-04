Jerad Larkey, president of the Farm City Days committee, at right, gave attendees of Tuesday’s Chamber coffee, hosted at April Kroenke Photography, a preview of the upcoming festival. “Travel through time” is the theme for the 53rd edition of Iola’s biggest event, scheduled for Oct. 19-22. Per tradition, the annual medallion hunt will kick off the celebration and plans are already in place for a carnival on the square.

