Tire recycling eyes old cement plant

A tire recycling plant hopes to open its doors soon in Iola.
To aid the effort, City Council members agreed Monday to provide labor and equipment to improve electric service to the old LeHigh Cement plant on the south edge of town.
The request came from Shane Lamb of FMS North America, Inc. who needs increased electric capacity to accommodate the proposed site at 17 E. Portland St.
But with the approval, expected to cost the city approximately $9,500 in labor and equipment, Council members expressed a desire to draft a policy to follow for future requests.
Lamb was at Monday’s council meeting to discuss his request.
The old cement plant has been vacant for decades, and costs to retrofit the property, has risen above original projections, Lamb said. Demolition of several of the cement silos is also planned.
“We’re trying to save wherever we can,” Lamb said.
Once up and going, the FMS plant will have three divisions: one focusing on industrial tire and rubber recycling (thus requiring an industrial shredder to process and dismantle all tire and recyclable product); an industrial ag tire repair and retreading division, which would utilize an existing warehouse; and a tire recycling equipment manufacturing sales and leasing division.
Lamb said his original estimate, to have as many as 20 employees on staff, may be too low because of increased demand.
There are still several bureaucratic hurdles FMS must clear, including receiving a special use permit from the city. Lamb has filed the permit with the city’s Planning Committee and will address the committee in March. Final approval for the permit would come from the City Council. Special permits also must be obtained from the state, which will take several weeks as well, Lamb said. The city’s assistance with the electric upgrades is conditional upon the successful permit process.
The bulk of Monday’s discussion centered on whether electric incentives are economically beneficial for the city.
Councilman Carl Slaugh brought up the need for a policy for future requests, noting few cities offer electric incentives like Iola.
And without safeguards or cost-benefit analysis done beforehand, “we have no way of assessing to see if the amount we’re paying out is somehow equated to the number of jobs they add, or to the amount of electricity they use,” Slaugh said.
On top of the $9,500 for equipment in materials, the city also would provide transformers, free of charge, necessary to get the upgraded electric service to the property. The city traditionally has borne the cost of the transformers.
The FMS site would require two such transformers, including one priced at more than $18,000, Schinstock said. (The other would cost about $1,000.)
While Slaugh favors offering some incentives, “the goal is if we’re going to provide payment to them, it ought to be with the understanding the electric usage over time will be so we can recover our costs.
Councilwoman Nancy Ford noted the city has been burned on footing the bill for increased electric service in the past, most notably when Iola spent more than $300,000 to facilitate a planned expansion at Gates Corporation that was scuttled soon thereafter because the oil market collapsed and global demand for Gates hoses used in oil production plummeted.
Slaugh said the city shouldn’t be left holding the bag for such projects in the future, suggesting a new policy focus on a rebate program instead.
Councilman Steve French differed slightly, noting that since Iola owns its electric utility, such incentives can be valuable in attracting new business.
That said, French said he would like to see a protection put in place to hold developers financially responsible if they don’t meet promised benchmarks in terms of employment or increased electric usage.
Since Lamb’s request has already been submitted to the city, French said it would be proper to use the city’s existing criteria, but to continue pursuing a new policy for future requests.
Mayor Jon Wells said policy discussions will be addressed again at a future Council meeting.
Lamb is no stranger to the council. In 2019, he proposed converting the abandoned Iola Nursing Center into an apartment complex, but could not get the area rezoned. At the time, Lamb was associated with Rural ReDevelopment Group of De Soto.
SPEAKING of expanding businesses, Jonathan Goering of Thrive Allen County was on hand at Monday’s meeting to review 2020’s year regarding economic development. Thrive acts as the economic development agent for the city, county and Iola Industries, with each of the three entities paying the organization $20,000 for the service. A fourth partner, the City of Humboldt, also has joined the mix, paying Thrive $10,000 annually for the service.
Goering touched on several highlights, including:
— Peerless Products announced last fall it would expand its operations to Iola in the former Haldex Brake building.
— Russell Stover Candies added 150 employees and five managers with the closing of the company’s Montrose, Colo., plant.
— Green Cover Seed opened last year in the former Tramec building after Tramec relocated its services to North State Street in the old Herff Jones facility.
As for the future, Goering said Thrive still hopes to bring a hardware store to Iola, and will continue exploring the two biggest issues when it comes to attracting new businesses or seeing existing companies grow — available work force and sufficient affordable housing.
Thrive also is looking at transportation and child care services in Iola and Allen County, Goering said.
ANGELA Henry of SAFE BASE, Iola’s long-standing after-school program for elementary school students, is approaching the city to once again aid the program as it seeks grant funding to continue.
At 21 years, SAFE BASE is one of the oldest after-school programs in the state, and is funded in large part from two government grants, the first of which expires this year, the second of which runs out in 2022.
Henry is in the midst of applying for a new five-year grant, but expects competition to be fierce. She said more than 80 applicants are expected to vie for the funding, with 20 or fewer recipients selected.
In years past, Iola has aided the effort by donating $5,000 annually to help pay for educational materials.
The city’s donation does more than add dollars to the budget, Henry explained. It also makes the partnership more attractive to those who dispense the grants.
Because the SAFE BASE grant program was not a listed agenda item, Council members invited Henry to return to their Feb. 22 meeting, so they could discuss the matter more thoroughly.
DOWNTOWN Iola will look a little brighter for the holidays.
Council members approved purchase of new winter decorations for light poles downtown and along North State Street from Temple Display, LTD, for $29,058.57.
The company is offering a 33% discount, deputy city clerk Cameron Kern explained.
Iola’s existing decorations — the wreaths are more than 20 years old, and the lights on North State are decades older — have begun showing their age, and are increasingly difficult to repair.
The new fixtures will include LED lights, Kern said.
Lighted snowflakes will replace wreaths around light poles downtown, while angels, candy canes, Christmas trees and snowmen will be placed on large poles downtown and along North State.
The new fixtures should be designed to fit the same brackets as the old, Schinstock said.
Schinstock said he would reach out to neighboring communities to gauge interest in the city’s old decorations.
COUNCIL members renewed the coverage for city liability, vehicle and workman’s comp insurance with EMC Insurance, for $485,381, down slightly from the $491,000 the city paid in 2020. The slightly lower premium is possible because two portions were consolidated under a single policy, explained Debbie Taiclet of Iola insurance Associates, which serves as the city’s agent. The new policy goes into effect April 1.
EMC has refunded a portion of each year’s premiums to the city, to the tune of $430,898.72 over the past six years, including $82,537.93 in 2020.