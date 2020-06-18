Topeka area officials see rise in funeral-linked virus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Health officials are reporting 41 cases of the coronavirus and one death linked to funeral services and visitations in Topeka’s Shawnee County.



The positive cases include residents from five different counties, the Shawnee County Health Department said in a news release Tuesday.



Health officials urged families to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and work with funeral directors and religious leaders to keep services safe. Possible steps include wearing masks, limiting attendance, practicing social distancing and using technology to connect virtually.