State’s virus death toll rises with 6 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 411 on Wednesday as public health officials reported six more deaths.

The state Department of Health and Environment also reported on its website that Kansas had another 723 confirmed and probable cases since Monday, an increase of 2%, for a total of 35,890.

The actual number of cases is thought to be far higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of a lack of testing, particularly early in the pandemic.