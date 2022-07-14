Trail trimming

If there’s an upside to doing grueling manual labor in the sweltering heat Thursday, it’s that the four Southern Star employees volunteering their efforts did so on Thursday, and not next week, James Gentry said.

“That’s when it’s supposed to get really hot,” he said, with forecasts for temps north of 100 are predicted for much of next week in southeast Kansas.

Gentry joined fellow Southern Star workers Wes Page, Jarick Yelm and Derrek McKarnin all day Thursday at the Lehigh Portland Trails as part of a Southern Star-sponsored community service project.