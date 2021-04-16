 | Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Transgender bill battle turns ugly



Senate President Ty Masterson took offense at the implication that “actual lives would be lost” as a result of their legislation, an accusation supported by academic research. (SHERMAN SMITH/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Republicans scoffed in indignation last week when Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes tried to read the names of transgender children  who died from suicide or murder in 2020 in the United States.

The Democrat from Lenexa violated the chamber’s rules on polite debate by referring to an effort to restrict participation by transgender children in sports as “crappy legislation.” Republicans leapt to their feet in protest.

Lawmakers are expected to be civil, even when responding to an attack on vulnerable children.

