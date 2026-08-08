Youth dies in reported accident

SAVONBURG — a 4-year-old child died Thursday evening from a reported electrical shock, while playing near an electric dryer.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said the child had been playing in a residence in the 200 block of North Walnut Street in Savonburg Thursday evening, and apparently was shocked from a 220-volt dryer.

Authorities were notified as the child’s parents were taking the unconscious youth to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, where the child was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No foul play is suspected, “and it appears to have been a tragic accident,” according to a department press release.

“The Sheriff’s Office extends our heartfelt condolences to the family members and all those affected by this tragedy, including the Allen County dispatchers, first responders, and hospital personnel,” the press release read.