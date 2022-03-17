Trip home from China includes wedding vows

The past two years have been “a bit of a whirlwind” for Moran native Molly McEwan.

She experienced the COVID-19 pandemic earlier than her friends and family in Allen County, as she was living and working in China when the virus first emerged.

She and her then-fiance, Tyson Carpenter, both went into quarantine and started teaching remotely long before the rest of the world were forced to do the same. Molly shared her experiences with the Register several times during the pandemic.