Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Beta stalled out today along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season.

The storm made landfall late Monday just north of Port O’Connor, Texas, and has the distinction of being the first time a storm named for a Greek letter made landfall in the continental United States. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names last week, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Early today, Beta was 10 miles east-southeast of Victoria, Texas, with maximum winds of 40 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving toward the northwest near 3 mph and is expected to stall inland over Texas through Wednesday.