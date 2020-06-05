Menu Search Log in

Trump urges states to beef up security to rein in protestors

'Don't be proud; get the job done,' the president said. 'You have to dominate the streets. You can't let what's happening happen. '

June 5, 2020 - 4:35 PM

Protesters kneel down in front of a police line during a protest against the death of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday, June 1, 2020. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is calling for an increase in National Guard forces across the country ahead of large marches expected this weekend spurred by the death of George Floyd, while Washington’s mayor publicly rebuked him over the military presence in the nation’s capital.

At a Rose Garden event at the White House on Friday morning, Trump offered praise for members of the District of Columbia’s Police Department, the Secret Service and the National Guard for swiftly clamping down on demonstrators in the city.

Protests reached an inflection point on Monday night, when officers from a number of law enforcement agencies wielded batons and chemical agents to forcibly clear an area north of the White House complex.

