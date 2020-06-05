Trump’s former chief of staff no longer a fan

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly said Friday he agrees with former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ criticism of the president’s hostility toward protests against police brutality.

Kelly said he sides with Mattis’ view that Trump shouldn’t have threatened the use of active-duty troops to quell protests that have turned violent in some cities.

“I agree with him,” Kelly said during a virtual panel discussion with Anthony Scaramucci, the president’s former communications director. Kelly also said elected leaders need to represent “all of their constituents,” not merely their base.