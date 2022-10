MILDRED — In the years since they’ve taken over the Mildred Store, Loren and Regena Lance have continued to do what they could to breathe life into a largely overlooked part of Allen County.

Their store remains a popular destination for the rural lunch crowd with daily specials and the store’s signature, mountain-sized fresh sandwiches.

Their third-Saturday-of-the-month live music shows draw crowds in the hundreds, attracting folks from across the Midwest.