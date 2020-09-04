U.S. House, Senate candidates debate COVID-19 response

TOPEKA — Democratic congressional candidate Kali Barnett is convinced Congress must pass a new COVID-19 stimulus bill for struggling businesses and the millions of unemployed people despite cringeworthy accumulation of trillions of dollars in federal debt.

“Right now it is incredibly important that we take care of our working Americans,” said Barnett, who is running in the 1st District of western Kansas. “We will not have our small businesses in the future post-COVID if we are not taking care of them right now.”

On the contrary, Big First Republican nominee Tracey Mann said state and federal government made huge mistakes responding to a pandemic that has been a factor in the death of more than 180,000 people in the United States since March. Congress voted to respond with trillions of dollars to sustain businesses, expand unemployment benefits and pay for coronavirus testing, protective equipment and vaccine research. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly closed much of the economy to deter spread of the virus.