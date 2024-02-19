 | Mon, Feb 19, 2024
U.S. vows to veto UN resolution

United Nations Security Council expected to vote Tuesday on resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire. The United States vows to use its veto.

February 19, 2024 - 3:03 PM

The United Nations headquarters building is seen from inside the General Assembly hall. Photo by Eduardo Munoz/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an Arab-backed resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which the United States announced it will veto.

Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, put the draft resolution in a final form that can be voted on. Council diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, said the vote will take place Tuesday morning.

In addition to a ceasefire, the final Algerian draft, obtained by The Associated Press, reiterates council demands that Israel and Hamas “scrupulously comply” with international law especially the protection of civilians, and rejects the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians.

