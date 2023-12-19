 | Tue, Dec 19, 2023
UK, France reiterate support for Ukraine

The European Union and its 27 member states have sent $91 billion in wartime financial, military, humanitarian and refugee assistance. But they also are wrangling about their next planned lump-sum amount.

December 19, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and President Joe Biden walk through the colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., in September. President Joe Biden’s push for billions of dollars of replenished wartime aid is being held up in Congress. Photo by (Doug Mills/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Britain and France reiterated their determination Tuesday that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine ends in failure, with the U.K. foreign minister saying that Ukraine’s allies must better leverage their economic might to vastly outmatch Moscow’s war machine.

The renewed insistence from U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French counterpart Catherine Colonna that Russia can’t be rewarded for its aggression comes as wartime aid from Ukraine’s biggest single military backer — the United States — is faltering.

Cameron, speaking after talks with Colonna in Paris, said that if the economies of Ukraine’s Western partners are calculated together, “we outmatch the Russian economy by 25 to one or more.”

