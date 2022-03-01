 | Tue, Mar 01, 2022
Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine; Putin determined to overthrow its government

A huge convoy of Russian tanks is bearing down on Kyiv, threatening its 3 million citizens

By

World News

March 1, 2022 - 3:03 PM

Volunteers for Territorial Defense Units stand in formation, check their weapons, put on yellow armbands, get marching orders and ship out to their posts to defend the city from the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

Russia shelled several key sites in Kyiv and in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said. Among the sites hit were Kyiv’s main TV tower and holocaust memorial.

Although Ukrainian forces still control Kharkiv and the coastal cities of Kherson and Mariupol, all three are encircled, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

