UK prime minister wants to raise the legal age to buy cigarettes in England

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to raise the legal age people can buy cigarettes until it's no longer legal.

October 4, 2023 - 2:26 PM

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed raising the legal age that people in England can buy cigarettes by one year, every year until it is eventually illegal for the whole population and smoking will hopefully be phased out among young people.

Setting out his plan at the annual Conservative Party conference, Sunak said he wanted to “stop teenagers taking up cigarettes in the first place.”

It is currently illegal for anyone to sell cigarettes or tobacco products to people under 18 years old throughout the U.K.

