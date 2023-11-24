 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
Ukraine aims drone attack at Crimea as Russia targets city

Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Crimean Peninsula as Russia escalated its attack against Avdiivka, a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine that has been mostly destroyed.

Ukrainian servicemen head toward Bakhmut in a BMP infantry fighting vehicle, in eastern Ukraine on March 22. Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine launched one of the biggest drone attacks on the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula since the full-scale war that started with Russia’s invasion 21 months ago, Russian officials said Friday. They did not mention any casualties or damage.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials reported that the Kremlin’s forces escalated their weekslong and costly attempt to storm Avdiivka, a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine.

The stepped-up efforts came as both sides are keen to show they are not deadlocked as the fighting approaches 2024. Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June, and analysts predict the war will be a long one.

