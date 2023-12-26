 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Ukraine destroys a Russian ship in port

Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship off Crimea, bolstering morale after battlefield disappointments and questions about Western aid.

A firefighting helicopter pours water on the carriages of a train on fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship moored in the Black Sea off Crimea, both countries said Tuesday, bolstering Ukrainian morale after battlefield disappointments and doubts about the future of Western aid.

The planes fired guided missiles at the landing ship Novocherkassk, which is moored at a base in the city of Feodosia, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. Video on Russian and Ukrainian social media showed an explosion in the port.

Ukrainian authorities claimed the ship was destroyed. They said it was likely carrying ammunition and possibly drones.

