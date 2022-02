Tammy Dieker’s labor of love has been equal parts renovation, exploration and perspiration.

Dieker, who took over management of The Market Place Flea Market on Jan. 1 from Laura Rasa, has spent the past month overseeing a number of changes, inside and out.

Most passersby on the south side of the Iola square have noticed the scaffolding local contractor Keith Keller is using to refurbish and repaint the building’s facade, most notably around the second-story popout windows.