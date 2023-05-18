 | Thu, May 18, 2023
Universities seek tuition rate hikes

The state's six public universities recommended tuition increases from 5% to 7% next year. Lawmakers in the past appropriated money to universities to avoid tuition increases, but did not do so this year.

May 18, 2023 - 1:33 PM

Kansas Board of Regents president Blake Flanders says proposed tuition increases of 5% to 7% at the six public universities in the system were a response to inflationary pressures and the need to improve compensation of faculty. The previous across-the-board tuition increase at Board of Regents universities was in 2019. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The state’s six public universities recommended Wednesday the Kansas Board of Regents authorize tuition increases ranging from 5% to 7% in the upcoming school year to counter inflationary pressure and limited success with requests for new funding from the Legislature.

Two-thirds of these institutions — Kansas State University, University of Kansas, Emporia State University and Pittsburg State University — requested a 5% boost in tuition assessed resident and nonresident undergraduate and graduate students. Wichita State University proposed a 5.9% hike for students, while Fort Hays State University opted for a 7% increase.

The last systemwide surge in tuition at these state-supported universities occurred in 2019. Those pre-COVID-19 adjustments ranged from 1.1% to 2.8%. KU didn’t amend tuition rates during the past four years, Board of Regents documents show, but each of the five other universities implemented one tuition increase in those intervening years ranging from 1.2% to 3.8%.

