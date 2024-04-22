 | Mon, Apr 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US expected to block aid to Israeli military unit

The U.S. is expected to block aid to an Israeli military unit.The move would mark the first time that a U.S. administration has invoked a 27-year-old congressional act known as the Leahy law against an Israeli military unit.

By

News

April 22, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel expects its top ally, the United States, to announce that it’s blocking military aid to an Israeli army unit over gross human rights abuses in the Israeli-occupied West Bank before the war in Gaza began six months ago.

The move would mark the first time in the decades-long partnership between the two countries that a U.S. administration has invoked a landmark 27-year-old congressional act known as the Leahy law against an Israeli military unit.

It comes as the U.S.-Israeli relationship is under growing strain over civilian deaths and suffering in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Related
May 21, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 14, 2018
Most Popular