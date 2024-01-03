USD 245 threat resolved after search

LE ROY — The Coffey County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas Highway Patrol concluded students are safe to return to classes Tuesday, Jan. 9, following an interior and exterior search of USD 245 buildings. In response to a threat via social media, the agencies conducted the search of the Southern Coffey County School District Wednesday morning. According to Coffey County Sheriff Tom Johnson, the online threat was vague and pertained to a school shooting. The threat, however, was not directed specifically at USD 245, he noted.

Johnson stated he believed a concerned citizen had initially called the School Resource Officer about the post, which led to an investigation.

“We’ve been working on this case for quite some time,” he said. He added the sheriff’s department executed a search warrant on Dec. 14 at the house of the person who made the post. Meanwhile, that same day, the subject was apprehended by an outside agency.