USDA predicts lower 2024 crop prices

This year's USDA projections shows inflation increasing less than it did in the past year and interest rates falling slightly.

News

December 18, 2023 - 3:00 PM

A farmer in northwest Missouri runs a combine through a field of soybeans in November 2022. Photo by Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3/Harvest Public Media

Both inflation and interest rates will slow in 2024, according to preliminary projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while some crop prices are expected to fall.

The USDA puts out annual reports on economic conditions for the coming 10 years — that includes particularly important information for farmers and agriculture policy-makers. In this year’s projections, the department said inflation will increase less than it did in the past year and interest rates will fall slightly. The USDA also projects some important Midwest crops like corn, soybeans and wheat will see lower prices.

Ryan Frieders is a corn and soybean farmer in northwest Illinois who keeps an eye on USDA reports to make decisions about his business.

