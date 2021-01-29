Vaccination narration: Iolan’s heritage a fortuitous link

Roger Campbell of Iola drove to Bonita, Okla., last week to get his first round of COVID-19 vaccination.
As a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and a member of its health plan since he retired two years ago, Campbell learned he was eligible for the vaccine. He had to travel about 120 miles to a Cherokee health facility in Bonita.
“The process was really simple. They called and set up the appointment,” Campbell said.
Once at the clinic, he completed a few forms and within minutes it was his turn for a shot.
“The shot itself was so simple. I didn’t even know they had given it to me,” he said. “I was reading something on the wall, and I felt the cold alcohol swab and then the woman said, ‘You’re done.’”
He then was required to wait 15 minutes to see if he would develop an allergic reaction, which he didn’t. During his wait, Campbell watched others receive their shots. It seemed the clinic gave patients a shot about every five minutes.
He suffered no side effects from the shot, except a slight soreness in his arm.
He’ll return for the second dose after a three-week wait.
Because the Cherokee operate as a sovereign nation, the tribe ordered its vaccine directly from the manufacturers. Campbell received the Pfizer vaccine.
“The Cherokee tribal system is very organized. They ordered their supplies way ahead,” he said.
“I wish everyone had the opportunity I did. I feel really lucky. We were able to bypass everything that’s going on in Washington D.C. and Topeka.”
Campbell retired from teaching at Allen Community College about two years ago. He still teaches a workout “boot camp” and helps his daughters with their business ventures and activities. Daughter Carri Sailor owns Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, and Kelli Frazell manages the Humboldt Fitness Center. A third daughter, Nikki Campbell, lives in Oklahoma.
Because of his retirement, Campbell’s interaction with the public had already decreased prior to the pandemic. His daily routine hasn’t been drastically affected, though he’ll wear two masks when he goes somewhere. He and his wife canceled travel plans to visit relatives in other parts of the country.
He’s hopeful the vaccinations will allow life to return to normal soon.
“On the psychological side, getting the vaccine has really helped ease my trepidation,” he said.
“I’m really hoping people will listen to the science. I hope they realize this is just like polio, measles and mumps. Our science is going to help us and take care of us. I trust in that.”