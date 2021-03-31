Vaccine clinic ready for all adults

Any adult who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can attend a clinic at Riverside Park next Wednesday.
It will be the first clinic open to all adults in Allen County, after the state expanded eligibility guidelines this week.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments is sponsoring the vaccine clinic inside the Community Building.
The clinic will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
Those who attend are asked not to arrive earlier than 9:30 a.m.
The second dose will be given on May 5, so those who attend should make sure they are available for that date.
Attendees should wear short sleeves to provide easy access to the arm for the injection, and layer with outer clothes if necessary.
Masks must be worn.
It will save time if participants bring a completed consent form. Forms are available on the department’s website, www.sekmchd.com, and at these locations: Allen County Health Department, Iola Recreation Department, G&W Iola, Allen County Courthouse, and Iola Public Library.
You cannot take the COVID-19 Vaccine at this time if you:
• Had any vaccine within the last 14 days (flu, shingles, etc.)
• Are in isolation or quarantine
• Received Bamlivinimab as treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days
If the vaccine clinic has to be cancelled due to inclement weather or lack of vaccine, the cancellation will be reported on the radio, our Facebook page and website: www.sekmchd.com