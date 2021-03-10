Vaccine options multiply

More options are available for those who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning last week, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas began receiving thousands of doses to administer across its 19 clinics, including the Iola clinic at 2051 N. State St.
Interest is strong, according to CHC/SEK officials.
By mid-afternoon, Tuesday’s tally alone at the Iola clinic was 80 doses of the Moderna vaccine. CHC/SEK has administered more than 6,300 first doses of the vaccine and 3,117 second doses across its service area.
Those interested do not have to be CHC/SEK patients nor do they have to live in Allen County.
Because the response has at times overwhelmed its phone lines, the clinic has created the website chcsek.org/getmyshot to schedule appointments to receive the vaccine in addition to calling 866-888-8650.
Last Friday alone, the dedicated phone line received more than 9,000 calls.
Walmart also is offering vaccinations through a federal pharmacy program. Appointments must be made online.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments has been offering public clinics in recent weeks, but will be shifting to second-dose vaccinations only for those who have already received their first shot.
SEKMCHD has administered about 1,000 vaccine doses.
Iola Pharmacy hasn’t received the vaccine yet but continues to take names and put them on a list to contact when the vaccine is available.
TO HELP facilitate the process, CHC/SEK’s online registration includes an option to select the “first available” location across Southeast Kansas to receive a vaccine.
The phone number remains active, and calls are answered by a team of more than 20 people, 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
The group also is reaching out to area businesses to organize on-site vaccinations.
“The purpose of going onsite is two-fold,” according to Dawn McNay, who’s leading the vaccination outreach effort. “First, essential businesses need their employees at work, so going on-site is the most efficient way to get them vaccinated quickly and without business disruptions; and, by getting these employees vaccinated at work, it leaves more vaccination appointments available in our clinic locations.”
TO QUALIFY for vaccine right now, you must fall under Phase 2 eligibility guidelines established by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Phase 2 qualifications include those age 65 and older, high-contact critical workers and those who live and work in a congregate setting. High-contact critical workers include those in law enforcement, education and childcare, food service and grocery stores, retail and warehouse workers who interact often with the public, agriculture and more.