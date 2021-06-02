 | Wed, Jun 02, 2021
Vaccine resistance is fading, except where it’s not

A new survey finds Kansans are not as reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it's difficult to reach a core population who still resist.

June 2, 2021 - 9:43 AM

A sign advertises vaccine availability outside a grocery store in Hays. Photo by DAVID CONDOS / KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

New survey results show that reluctance to get COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped in Kansas.

At the same time, worries about vaccine side effects seem to be increasing.

Federal statistics analyzed by the Kansas Health Institute, or KHI, show that roughly 22% of Kansan adults reported feeling uncertain about getting the vaccine in April. That’s down from 30% in March and 47% in January. (KHI, like the Kansas News Service, gets significant support from the Kansas Health Foundation.)

