Vaccine resistance is fading, except where it’s not

New survey results show that reluctance to get COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped in Kansas.

At the same time, worries about vaccine side effects seem to be increasing.

Federal statistics analyzed by the Kansas Health Institute, or KHI, show that roughly 22% of Kansan adults reported feeling uncertain about getting the vaccine in April. That’s down from 30% in March and 47% in January. (KHI, like the Kansas News Service, gets significant support from the Kansas Health Foundation.)