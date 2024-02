More than 100 veterans attended a meeting Thursday to learn more about a Veterans Administration Clinic coming to Iola.

The clinic will be at the Family Physicians building at 1408 East St. It is expected to open in June after remodeling.

Several of the veterans said they are glad the clinic will be opened five days a week. It will merge three other clinics — currently in Fort Scott, Chanute and Garnett — that serve about 856 area veterans.