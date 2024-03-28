 | Thu, Mar 28, 2024
Veto ends monitoring North Korea sanctions

Russian veto brings end to UN panel monitoring enforcement of North Korea nuclear sanctions.

By

News

March 28, 2024 - 2:12 PM

The United Nations headquarters building is seen from inside the General Assembly hall. Photo by Eduardo Munoz/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Thursday in a move that effectively abolishes the monitoring by United Nations experts of sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear program, though the sanctions themselves remain in place.

Russia’s turnaround on the monitoring — which it repeatedly agreed to in the past — prompted Western accusations that Moscow was acting to shield its weapons purchases from North Korea for use in its war against Ukraine, in violation of the U.N. sanctions.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13 in favor, Russia against, and China abstaining. The Security Council resolution would have extended the mandate of the panel of experts for a year, but Russia’s veto will halt its operation. The U.N. sanctions against North Korea still remain in force.

