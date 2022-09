HUMBOLDT — With its baseball heritage extending more than a century, Humboldt often enjoys taking a look back at the formative years of America’s Pastime.

Such an event is in the offing once again, when the Humboldt Historic Preservation Alliance will host a vintage baseball game Sept. 17.

The fun starts at noon at Walter Johnson Field with an 1860s-era baseball game between the Topeka Westerns and the Wichita Bull Stockings.