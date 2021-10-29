Voters to decide city, school races

Allen Countians will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in city and school board elections.
Three contested Iola City Council races will be decided.
Ron Ballard, who represents Ward 2, is being challenged by former mayor and city councilman Joel Wicoff. In Ward 3, Eugene Myrick is being challenged by Nicholas Lohman. In Ward 4, incumbent Mark Peters is being challenged by Joshua McArdle.
City Councilman Steve French is looking to replace Jon Wells as mayor. French is unopposed; Wells did not file for re-election.
Likewise, Josiah D’Albini is unopposed in his bid to replace Ward 1 Council member Nandy Ford, who did not file for re-election.
In Humboldt, Mayor Nobby Davis is being challenged by Cynthia Holinsworth.
There are also contested races for Iola-USD 257 and Humboldt-USD 258 school boards, with both having four candidates seeking to fill three seats.
In Iola, Sofie Alexander, Mandey Coltrane, Robin Griffin-Lohman and John Wilson are looking to fill seats being vacated by Jennifer Coltrane, Jerad Larkey and Nancy Toland.
Incumbents Nathan Ellison and Kevin Heisler have filed to retain their school board seats in Humboldt, along with challengers Joyce Allen and Ashley Johnson. Board member Helen Harrington did not file for re-election.
In a departure from years past, there also are four candidates for two Southwind Extension District Board seats. Incumbent Jim Smart is on the ballot, as are Miles Mentzer, Carol Crawford and George Covey. Jonet Bland did not file for re-election.
SEVERAL ballot slots will have little to no drama, although a write-in candidate will be necessary to fill the Allen Community College Board of Trustees. Jenny Spillman is the only incumbent who has filed, along with Iolan Jessica Thompson to fill three seats. Neal Barclay and Barbara Anderson did not file for re-election.
The aforementioned Mark Peters, on top of seeking re-election to the Iola City Council, has announced he also is running as a write-in hopeful for the ACC post.
Other races with as many or more vacancies than candidates are set for Gas, LaHarpe, Moran, Bassett, Elsmore and Savonburg city councils and Marmaton Valley-USD 256’s Board of Education.
Voters can cast ballots until noon Monday in the Allen County Courthouse basement assembly room.
Otherwise Tuesday’s votes will be at four sites around the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Iola voters, as well as those from Carly and Geneva and North Iola and South Iola townships, will cast ballots at the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.
Humboldt voters, and those from Cottage Grove, Humboldt, Logan and Salem Townships, will make their choices at the Humboldt Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St.
Those in Gas as well as Deer Creek and East Elm and West Elm townships — this includes LaHarpe — will vote in the Gas Community Center, 624 W. Pine St.
Moran, Elsmore, Savonburg and Marmaton and Osage township voters will cast ballots at the Moran Senior/Community Center, 407 N. Cedar St.
