Voting buffer zone deemed constitutional

TOPEKA — A U.S. District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging a Kansas law prohibiting people from engaging in electioneering within 250 feet of a polling station, the attorney general said Wednesday.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the judge ruled state law didn’t infringe on constitutional provisions related to exercise of First Amendment rights.

District Judge Holly Teeter, a 2018 appointee of President Donald Trump, concluded all 50 states had laws restricting electioneering to limit voter intimidation or election fraud, Schmidt said. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a similar Tennessee law because there is a compelling interest in protecting citizens’ right to vote by use of distancing limits on electioneering, he said.