Following is an overview of screenings provided by the Saint Luke’s Health System at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola and Anderson County Hospital in Garnett.

CardioScan

CardioScan, or coronary artery calcium scan, is a special CT scan that detects calcified plaque in coronary arteries. The plaque indicates the presence of coronary artery disease. As more plaque builds up, arteries narrow and the risk of heart attack increases.