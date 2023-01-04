 | Wed, Jan 04, 2023
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China

The head of the World Health Organization is concerned about the risk to life in China as the coronavirus exploded across the country and the government keeps quiet.

January 4, 2023 - 2:55 PM

A man is given a nucleic acid test to detect COVID-19 by a health worker at a makeshift testing site in Chaoyang District on April 25, 2022, in Beijing, China. China is trying to contain a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital Beijing after dozens of people tested positive for the virus in recent days, causing local authorities to initiate mass testing in some areas and to lockdown some neighborhoods where cases are found in an effort to maintain the country's zero COVID strategy. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday the agency is “concerned about the risk to life in China” amid the coronavirus’ explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency recently met with Chinese officials to underline the importance of sharing more details about COVID-19 issues including hospitalization rates and genetic sequences, even as the pandemic continues to recede globally since it began in late 2019.

“Data remains essential for WHO to carry out regular, rapid and robust risk assessments of the global situation,” Tedros said at a press briefing.

