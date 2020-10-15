Wichita State names Muma interim president

The Kansas Board of Regents selected Wichita State University provost Rick Muma as the university’s interim president.

Wichita State needed an interim president after former President Jay Golden resigned unexpectedly in late September. Since then, Muma has been the school’s acting president.

Muma spent more than 30 years as a professor and physician’s assistant in internal medicine and infectious diseases. In 2018, he becamse the university’s provost.