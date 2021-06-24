 | Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Woman is first sentenced in a Capitol riot case

A member of the Oath Keepers agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors investigating an alleged plot by the far-right group to storm the Capitol, on the same day that a 49-year-old grandmother who spent 10 minutes in the building avoided a prison term.

June 24, 2021 - 9:06 AM

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters gather in front of the Capital building on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A member of the Oath Keepers agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors investigating an alleged plot by the far-right group to storm the Capitol, on the same day that a 49-year-old grandmother who spent 10 minutes in the building avoided a prison term.

Graydon Young, of Englewood, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice at a hearing in federal court in Washington on Wednesday afternoon. He admitted to working with fellow Oath Keepers to storm the building in a military-style formation and said he would assist the government in its continuing investigation.

Separately, in the first sentence handed down over the riot, Anna Morgan Lloyd, of Indiana, was ordered to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, or lesser, charge. She admitted to joining the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who breached the building as Congress gathered to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

