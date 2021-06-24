Woman is first sentenced in a Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — A member of the Oath Keepers agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors investigating an alleged plot by the far-right group to storm the Capitol, on the same day that a 49-year-old grandmother who spent 10 minutes in the building avoided a prison term.

Graydon Young, of Englewood, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice at a hearing in federal court in Washington on Wednesday afternoon. He admitted to working with fellow Oath Keepers to storm the building in a military-style formation and said he would assist the government in its continuing investigation.

Separately, in the first sentence handed down over the riot, Anna Morgan Lloyd, of Indiana, was ordered to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, or lesser, charge. She admitted to joining the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who breached the building as Congress gathered to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.