 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol riot, will help with probe

Matthew Greene, a member of the Proud Boys will cooperate with officials in a probe to help authorities out in their investigation of the Jan 6, 2020 U.S. Capitol riots.

December 23, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Matthew Greene (right, in goggles) and Dominic Pezzola (center) are pictured Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. Prosecutors say Pezzola, of Rochester, forcibly took a riot shield from a Capitol police officer before he and Greene, of Syracuse, used it to break a window and gain entry to the building. Photo by TNS

A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow members of the far-right Proud Boys, a milestone in the Justice Department’s prosecution of extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Matthew Greene is the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. He will also cooperate with authorities under the terms of his plea agreement. 

Greene was arrested in April after a grand jury indicted him in the same case as two other alleged Proud Boys, Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe. They have pleaded not guilty.

