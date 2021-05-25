 | Wed, May 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Woman leaves $1M in gifts

Marian Wilson, who died in September, is leaving nearly $1 million in gifts to the community. Two churches, the Bowlus, library and historical society will receive gifts.

By

News

May 25, 2021 - 9:50 AM

Marian Wilson

Marian Wilson, who died in September at the age of 91, is leaving nearly $1 million in gifts to the community.

Beneficiaries include her late husband’s church, First Christian Church, and the Church of the Nazarene, of which she was a long-time member. Both churches will receive $240,000.

Additionally, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, Iola Public Library and Allen County Historical Society will receive $160,000 apiece, Iola attorney Clyde Toland, executor of Wilson’s estate, announced.

Related
September 9, 2020
February 28, 2019
July 27, 2017
October 23, 2014
Most Popular