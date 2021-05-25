Woman leaves $1M in gifts

Marian Wilson, who died in September at the age of 91, is leaving nearly $1 million in gifts to the community.

Beneficiaries include her late husband’s church, First Christian Church, and the Church of the Nazarene, of which she was a long-time member. Both churches will receive $240,000.

Additionally, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, Iola Public Library and Allen County Historical Society will receive $160,000 apiece, Iola attorney Clyde Toland, executor of Wilson’s estate, announced.