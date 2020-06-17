Menu Search Log in

Wondering if you had COVID-19? Here’s what antibody tests can tell you

Unlike the nasal swab tests, these blood tests do not determine if an individual has an active coronavirus infection. They determine if one has already been exposed to the virus and thus built up antibodies. Antibodies take one to three weeks to develop after infection.

By

News

June 17, 2020 - 8:57 AM

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Photo by NAID / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Glenn Crocker of Overland Park was looking for answers.

Is it possible that he already had COVID-19 and just didn’t know it? Maybe he is the one, in some infectious but asymptomatic way, who had passed the coronavirus on to his 16-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, and forced her into quarantine in her room.

It was April, about a week after Elizabeth’s 16th birthday. Then a sophomore at Blue Valley North High School, she had developed the hallmark dry cough, a slight fever. The Crocker family, Glenn and his wife, Tepring, their eldest child, Ben, and Elizabeth, had all been vigilant, wearing masks and social distancing.

Related
May 29, 2020
May 14, 2020
April 21, 2020
March 27, 2020
Trending