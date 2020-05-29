Menu Search Log in

Positive antibody test doesn’t come with an ‘immunity passport’

The blood tests aren't a surefire answer that you've had COVID-19, nor do they guarantee immunity.

May 29, 2020 - 4:31 PM

There’s a fine line between curiosity and paranoia. 

Some are walking that line as they ponder whether they should find out whether they’ve had COVID-19.

The new blood tests determine if the body has produced antibodies to the virus, proving it’s paid a visit. The desired goal is to then be issued an “immunity passport,” proving they cannot spread the virus.

