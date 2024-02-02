Worker’s comp bill considered ‘delicate balance’

TOPEKA — Four business attorneys and four labor lawyers presented the Kansas Legislature a compromise package of changes to the workers’ compensation system that would curb unwarranted claims and administrative costs while raising the cap on financial awards to injured workers and index the maximum payout to inflation.

Kansas special interest groups taking part in months of negotiations urged the 2024 Legislature to resist the temptation to amend the plan because modifications could unravel the deal reached among organizations prone to ideological conflict. The House and Senate commerce committees met jointly Thursday to get a sense of what framers of Senate Bill 430 believe could be accomplished with the overhaul.

“We believe the bill makes the workers’ compensation system more fair and better for all parties in the state of Kansas and we encourage you to support the bill in its current form without additional amendments,” said Jeff Cooper, who represented the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association in negotiations.