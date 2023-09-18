 | Mon, Sep 18, 2023
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed and arrived in Qatar

A deal between the United States and Iran that resulted in nearly $6 billion in Iranian assets being unfrozen led to Monday's release of five prisoners sought by U.S. negotiators.

September 18, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Roxanne Tahbaz holds a photograph of her father, Morad Tahbaz, outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on April 13, 2022, in London. Morad Tahbaz was one of five set free from Iran Monday. Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images/TNS

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Five prisoners sought by the U.S. in a swap with Iran were freed Monday and headed home as part of a deal that saw nearly $6 billion in Iranian assets unfrozen.

Despite the deal, tensions are almost certain to remain high between the U.S. and Iran, which are locked in various disputes, including over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran says the program is peaceful, but it now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

The planned exchange has unfolded amid a major American military buildup in the Persian Gulf, with the possibility of U.S. troops boarding and guarding commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all oil shipments pass.

