Antiquities, plucked from storeroom, on Roman Forum display

For the next few months, a limited number of visitors to the Roman Forum, Colosseum or Palatine Hill can view a tantalizing display of ancient statuettes, urns, even the remarkably well-preserved skeleton of a man who lived in the 10th-century B.C.

April 19, 2023 - 4:32 PM

Roberta Alteri shows an archaic antefix, the upright termination of a roof drain line, shaped as the head of a silenus, the mythological companion and tutor to the Greek wine god Dionysus, during an interview in the Roman Forum in Rome, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of remnants of ancient Roman life — including colored dice, rain gutter decorations depicting mythological figures, and burial offerings 3,000 years old — have long been hidden from public sight. Until now.

For the next few months, a limited number of visitors to the Roman Forum, Colosseum or Palatine Hill can view a tantalizing display of ancient statuettes, urns, even the remarkably well-preserved skeleton of a man who lived in the 10th-century B.C. All the exhibits have been plucked from storerooms in the heart of the Italian capital.

Indeed, so many artifacts are kept in storerooms that “you could open 100 museums,’’ said Fulvio Coletti, an archaeologist with the Colosseum archaeological park. On Wednesday, Coletti stood at the entrance to a “taberna,’’ a cavernous space which had served commercial purposes in ancient Roman times and belonged to the palace complex of the 1st-century Emperor Tiberius.

