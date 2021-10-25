 | Mon, Oct 25, 2021
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Four people in different states came down with a rate tropical disease. Two died. Investigators traced the illness to an aromatherapy spray imported from India and sold for $4 at 55 Walmart stores. The spray has been recalled.

October 25, 2021 - 9:21 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that investigators found the same type of bacteria that causes the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients’ homes.

The four people were from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. Two of them, one a child in Georgia, died. 

