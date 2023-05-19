 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Auschwitz Museum begins conserving shoes of murdered children

A two-year effort is underway to preserve the shoes of 8,000 children found at the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp from World War II.

May 19, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Elzbieta Cajzer, head of the museum's collections department, shows shoes that belonged to child victims of the former Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau at the conservation laboratory on the grounds of the camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Photo by AP / Michael Dyjuk

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — In a modern conservation laboratory on the grounds of the former Auschwitz camp, a man wearing blue rubber gloves uses a scalpel to scrape away rust from the eyelets of small brown shoes worn by children before they were murdered in gas chambers.

Colleagues at the other end of a long work table rub away dust and grime, using soft cloths and careful circular motions on the leather of the fragile objects. The shoes are then scanned and photographed in a neighboring room and catalogued in a database.

The work is part of a two-year effort launched last month to preserve 8,000 children’s shoes at the former concentration and extermination camp where German forces murdered 1.1 million people during World War II. Most of the victims were Jews killed in dictator Adolf Hitler’s attempt to exterminate the Jews of Europe.

