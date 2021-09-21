Australia predicts record farm production amid challenges

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is forecast to reap record farm revenues this year despite pandemic challenges, a mouse plague and a trade dispute with China.

Australian farmers are expected to sell $54 billion — in U.S. dollars — in produce in the current fiscal year that started in July thanks to favorable weather and grain prices inflated by drought in the United States and Canada.

That compares with $49 billion earned in 2020-21. That was also a good year for agriculture that followed a prolonged, crippling drought and devastating wildfires across southeast Australia.